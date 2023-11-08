08 November 2023

Edinburgh's weather dance: from patchy rain to sunshine, November 8

By AI Newsroom
08 November 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. By the afternoon, the skies will clear up, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 7°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 4°C, but it will be a dry start to the day. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 6°C, and it will remain dry.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a minimum of 4°C to a maximum of 5°C.

