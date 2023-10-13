Edinburgh's weather shifts from patchy rain to sun on October 13, 2023
By AI Newsroom
In Edinburgh, the morning will bring a mix of sun and scattered showers with a temperature around 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will become sunnier and slightly warmer with a temperature of 10°C.
Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, the temperature will be cooler, around 7°C, but it will be a sunny start to the day. The sunny spells will continue into the afternoon with the temperature remaining steady at 7°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 6°C. It will be mostly sunny, with no significant precipitation expected.
