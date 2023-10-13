13 October 2023

Edinburgh's weather shifts from patchy rain to sun on October 13, 2023

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will bring a mix of sun and scattered showers with a temperature around 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will become sunnier and slightly warmer with a temperature of 10°C.

Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, the temperature will be cooler, around 7°C, but it will be a sunny start to the day. The sunny spells will continue into the afternoon with the temperature remaining steady at 7°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 6°C. It will be mostly sunny, with no significant precipitation expected.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Crane lifts Sycamore Gap landmark tree after felling ‘prolonged its life’

news

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud after failing to declare £400 million

news

At least 100 people travel to Israel from UK to join fight against Hamas

news