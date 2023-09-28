Edinburgh's weather, Thursday, September 28th
Today in Edinburgh, scattered showers are likely in the morning with a cool 16°C. The afternoon will bring a slight change as the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and a still cool 16°C.
Tomorrow, there will be similar conditions in the morning with scattered showers and a steady 16°C. However, the afternoon holds a promise of clear skies and sunshine with the cool 16°C sustained.
Looking ahead at the general trends for the next few days, anticipate a mix of scattered showers and sometimes sunny skies. The maximum temperatures will hover around 16°C to 17°C, providing a cool yet comfortable environment. There will be no drastic changes in the conditions, and the occasional showers will keep things fresh.
