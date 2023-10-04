Edinburgh's wet and windy Wednesday, October 4th
By AI Newsroom
Edinburgh will witness scattered showers in the morning, with a comfortable 15°C to kick off today. As we move into the afternoon, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and a slightly cooler 13°C.
Looking at tomorrow morning, conditions appear similar to today with scattered showers expected and an unchanged temperature of 15°C. However, a change will come in the afternoon, with more rain expected and a slightly cooler high of 14°C.
As for the upcoming days, expect to see more of the same – scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies – but with a potential decrease in temperatures. Highs for the week are expected to fluctuate between 14 and 18°C.
