Education charity boss to lead Government’s curriculum and assessment review

The Government has appointed an education charity boss to lead its curriculum and assessment review – aimed at ensuring a child’s background does not prevent them from receiving a high standard of education.

Professor Becky Francis, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), will be seconded from her role at the charity to lead the review as it is launched on Friday.

It will listen to the views of parents, teachers and school leaders once a call for evidence is launched in September and will undertake a national roadshow to meet and hear from frontline staff, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

It comes after Labour said in its manifesto that it would “modernise” the school curriculum and reform assessment if the party won the General Election.

The independent review will comprise five key stages and look closely at the challenges young people face to achieve their goals and the barriers which hold children back from opportunities they deserve – in particular, children who are socio-economically disadvantaged or who have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

The Government set out plans in the King’s Speech to legally require all state schools – including academies – to teach the national curriculum up to age 16 to give every child a “broad and rounded education”.

It confirmed that the duty will start after its curriculum and assessment review has concluded.

Prof Francis emphasised that she would consider how any changes might contribute to staff workload and the DfE also made clear that the review will seek “evolution not revolution”.

“It’s a real privilege to lead this important review, which has huge potential to build a cutting-edge curriculum that works for pupils and teachers alike”, the professor said.

“I know how stretched schools, colleges and their staff are. So it’s particularly important to me to consider how any changes could contribute to staff workload and to avoid unintended consequences.

“Crucially, I want to make sure that the review and its recommendations are driven by evidence and a commitment to high standards for all our young people, irrespective of background.”

The Government’s ambition is for a curriculum that delivers excellent foundations in reading, writing and maths, and ensures every young person gets the opportunity to develop creative, digital, and speaking and listening skills “particularly prized by employers”, the DfE said.

The review will work to ensure young people aged 16-19 have access to qualifications and training to prepare them for the workplace.

It will also look at whether the current assessment system can be improved, “while protecting the important role of examinations”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The launch of this review is an important step in this government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity, deliver better life chances and enable more young people to get on.

“Our dedicated school and college staff deliver better life chances for countless children but for too long they have been held back by a curriculum and assessment system that fails to prepare enough of our children for work and for life.

“That is why this government, alongside leading education experts, leaders and staff on the front line, will breathe new life into our outdated curriculum and assessment system.

“Our renewed curriculum, built on a foundation of high and rising standards, greater access to cultural learning and crucial work and life skills, will set up all our children to achieve and thrive in the workplaces of the future, and throughout their lives.”

The review will publish recommendations next year.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said Prof Francis is an “excellent choice” to lead the review.

General secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said: “The big challenge will be in determining what to keep about the current curriculum and approaches to assessment, and what to change, without adding to the current pressures around workload, recruitment and retention. We are pleased to see that this is recognised by the Government and reassured that the review will seek evolution and not revolution.

“It is also essential that the Government looks in the round at what children and young people are taught, how they are assessed, and how our schools and colleges are supported and held to account.”

Last week, the former education catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins was appointed as a Government adviser on driving higher standards in schools.

Prof Francis, who succeeded Sir Kevan as the chief executive of the EEF in 2020, was previously director at the University College London’s (UCL) Institute of Education before taking on the role at the EEF four years ago.

She has also been professor of education and Social Justice at King’s College London, director of education at the Royal Society of Arts and standing adviser to the Parliamentary Education Select Committee.

Dame Christine Gilbert, chair of the EEF, said: “This is an important and challenging review and it is a tribute to Professor Francis’ many achievements, impressive skills and expertise that she has been invited to lead it.

“A common thread running throughout Becky’s career has been a laser-like focus on addressing educational inequalities. I have no doubt that she will bring this commitment to the review.”

The Labour Party’s manifesto said: “Every child should have a broad curriculum with an excellent foundation in reading, writing and maths, and support to develop essential digital, speaking, and creative skills. Yet today, too many are missing out.

“Labour will launch an expert-led review of curriculum and assessment, working with school staff, parents and employers to change this.”