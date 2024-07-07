Education Secretary begins push to recruit 6,500 new teachers

The Education Secretary has begun work to recruit 6,500 new teachers.

Bridget Phillipson will start by “resetting the Government’s relationship with the sector and transforming the image of teaching – seen by the Government as key to both recruiting new teachers and retaining those already in classrooms”, the Department for Education said.

As one of her first steps in post, the Education Secretary will on Monday write to all education workforces to “make clear the valuable role they will play in this Government’s agenda for change”, the department added.

Ms Phillipson will hold a reception with key education stakeholders later this week, as well as meeting with teaching unions in the coming days.

The Department for Education will also resume – and expand – its teacher recruitment campaign, Every Lesson Shapes a Life. It will also restart its further education recruitment campaign, Share Your Skills.

The announcement illustrates the Government’s “intent to re-establish teaching as an attractive, expert profession, where the immeasurable impact which teachers can make on children’s lives is truly valued”, the department said.

Ms Phillipson said: “From day one, we are delivering the change this country demands and putting education back at the forefront of national life.

“We will work urgently to recruit thousands of brilliant new teachers and reset the relationship between Government and the education workforce.

“For too long the teaching profession has been talked down, side-lined and denigrated. I have made it my first priority to write today to the people at the centre of making change happen: our workforces.

“I want all children to have the best life chances which means recruiting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms – today is the first step in that mission.”

Bridget Phillipson has pledged to put education ‘at the forefront of national life’ (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )