Elderly man battered to death after confronting intruder, court told

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of battering a pensioner to death after being confronted for hanging around elderly residents’ flats.

Philip Fracezek, 20, allegedly attacked 79-year-old Franklin Agbotui at his home in Soprano Court in Plaistow, east London, on the afternoon of May 15.

A number of neighbours had become concerned that a man had entered the block of flats and was trying door handles, the Old Bailey heard.

Soprano Court was said to be occupied by a number of elderly residents.

The suspect was described as eastern European and wearing a blue T-shirt.

Significant trauma to the head and face

The court was told the victim went out and told the male to leave the block.

Neighbours heard loud banging and screaming and were concerned a serious incident was taking place, the court heard.

The defendant was detained at the scene and officers found Mr Agbotui facedown on the floor and surrounded by broken furniture, prosecutor David Dainty said.

Mr Dainty said there was “significant trauma to the head and face” which was described as “indented and swollen”.

The victim was taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment, with a eye being removed to relieve pressure on the brain.

He succumbed to his injuries on May 20 and a post-mortem examination found he died from blunt force trauma.

Fracezek, a Polish national, was originally charged with Mr Agbotui’s attempted murder but that was later changed to murder on July 25.

On Thursday, the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Judge Richard Marks KC.

Speaking by video link from Pentonville prison, the defendant confirmed his identity.

Judge Marks set a plea hearing for October 24 and a provisional trial from April 7 next year.

Fracezek, of Tower Hamlets Road, in Forest Gate, east London, was remanded into custody.