Electrician who secretly filmed people jailed for voyeurism offences

An electrician who secretly filmed people in private situations such as in homes and bathrooms over the course of a decade has been jailed.

James Denholm, 34, previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges including voyeurism and stalking in a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was caught after a victim found a recording device under her bed on May 23 2022 and called police, prosecutors said.

A search was carried out at Denholm’s Aberdeen home where officers discovered various hard drives, SD cards, mobile phones, laptops and cameras.

He filmed several individuals during private moments in places where they should have felt safe

Evidence of his offending, involving 17 people, was recovered from the devices, with videos dating from June 2013 until August 2023.

A number of women were filmed in intimate situations without their consent, prosecutors said.

The 34-year-old also admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children between 2007 and 2012.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on July 22 and was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on Monday September 2, the Crown Office said.

Alison McKenzie, procurator fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, described Denholm’s behaviour as “depraved”.

She said: “James Denholm exploited a position of trust to gain access to his victims during this alarming pattern of behaviour.

“He filmed several individuals during private moments in places where they should have felt safe, such as their own homes and in public bathrooms.”

She added: “I hope this conviction serves as a warning to others that we take crimes of this nature extremely seriously and will use all the tools available to us to seek justice.”

Denholm pleaded guilty to 16 charges, the Crown Office said.

He will remain under supervision for a further two years and six months following his release.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely and he was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of seven years.

Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Denholm now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions. Our thoughts remain with his victims who had their privacy violated. We hope that his sentencing will bring them some comfort.

“Sexual crime of any nature will not to be tolerated. We will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us, no matter how much time has passed.

“I would urge people to come forward and you can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”