This December, London's West End is set to host several festive-themed shows. 'Elf!', opening November 15 at Dominion Theatre, will run until January 6. 'The Snowman' opens on November 18 at Peacock Theatre and runs until December 30. Lastly, 'Christmas Actually' will be showing at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre from December 7-11. These shows promise a special treat for those visiting London or looking for an early Christmas gift.

The Vitality London 10,000 race attracted thousands of runners over the weekend. Participants flocked to the iconic London course on September 24 to partake in the 2023 edition of the event. The first to cross the line in the wheelchair event were Richard Chiasarro and Claudia Burrough, while in the main event Jack Rowe and Sonia Samuels took the honours. Participants eager to see their results can check the race's website, though they are not yet live.

To celebrate National Katsu Curry Day on 27 September, Wagamama is offering students and apprentices in the UK a free katsu curry meal. The offer is available at all Wagamama restaurants in the UK, including the capital, London. To claim the free meal, students and apprentices must have registered with the chain’s Noodle Union via the restaurant’s website using their student or apprentice email. The offer can be claimed at Wagamama restaurants between 3pm and 5pm on 27 September.

The Royal Albert Hall in London is set to host a series of Lord Of The Rings events, with The Two Towers being the focus this week. The saga's second chapter will be brought to life with orchestral performances of the film's score by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus, and soloist Kaitlyn Lusk. This forms part of the venue's ongoing Films in Concert series, following a concert for the first film last year. A concert for the third film is planned for next spring. Doors open at various times across the weekend, with limited tickets still available.

Rock band Muse are set to perform at Manchester's AO Arena on 29 September, promoting their latest album 'Will of the People'. The band, who have sold over 30 million units worldwide, will be supported by rock duo Nova Twins for all UK tour dates. Despite tickets selling well, there are still some available for purchase starting from around £60. The 'Will of the People' setlist will include a variety of songs from their new album and classic hits.

Co-op Live, set to be Manchester's largest indoor arena, will open for the first time in 2024 with a series of concerts already planned for 2024 and 2025. The new venue, arriving in the city's music scene, will be situated at the Etihad Complex, within walking distance of several Metrolink Tram stops. An announcement by Transport for Greater Manchester of resumed late services may assist concert attendees in commuting to the Etihad Campus. The opening is an anticipated affair for music fans from Manchester and beyond.

As London embraces the spooky season, themed happenings are enlivening the city. Among the experiences on offer are three Halloween afternoon teas: Bridgit’s Bakery Halloween Afternoon Tea London Sightseeing Bus Tour (£45 adults, £35 child), Halloween Afternoon Tea at the Great Scotland Yard Hotel (£59 per person), and Halloween Afternoon Tea at the Royal Lancaster London (£45 per person). Each provides a unique eerie encounter, from seeing famous sites from a themed bus to indulging in luxurious ghostly spreads, ensuring an unforgettable Halloween experience.+

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is commencing on 12 November. Several events are open to Londoners for celebration, including Trafalgar Square's 'Diwali on the Square' and the National Maritime Museum's family-friendly festivities. The Thames will host a Diwali-themed boat party with Bollywood and Bhangra music. Harrow's Diwali celebrations will feature a fireworks display, dance team and funfair, while Wembley’s Ealing Road, known as 'Little India', offers live performances and food stalls. These events offer a diverse line-up of traditions and entertainment, encouraging all to celebrate Diwali.

Kylie Minogue will celebrate the launch of her 16th studio album, Tension, with a pop-up event on London's iconic Regent Street this weekend. The event, running from 22-24 September, is one of several Tension-themed activities in the capital, culminating in a performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush. Fans can visit the pop-up at 55 Regent Street, W1B 4DY, between 10am-6pm, with the nearest tube station being Piccadilly Circus. The announcement was made via social media to her 2.7 million followers.

This year's Bonfire Night in London will feature an array of firework displays and events across the city. Highlights include the Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival, with live music and a dazzling light show, and Wimbledon Park Fireworks offering two thematic displays. Battersea Park Fireworks will host a two-night event with the family-oriented show returning on 5 November. Beckenham has a family-friendly display and food stalls, and Morden Park's Bonfire Night also promises two sets of themed displays along with a funfair and food stalls. Ensure to book tickets in advance, as these events usually sell out quickly.