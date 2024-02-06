Ellie Leach to make stage acting debut in UK tour of Cluedo 2

Former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach is set to make her stage acting debut in the UK tour of Cluedo 2.

The 22-year-old will replace fellow Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan in the role of Miss Scarlett, after she was “advised to withdraw for medical reasons”.

Leach, who became the youngest winner of Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside professional partner Vito Coppola, will star opposite Casualty and Heartbeat actor Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard in the five-month tour of the new comedy mystery.

“After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2,” Leach said.

“I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

While Durr described himself as a “huge fan” of the original board game growing up.

“I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year,” the 56-year-old said.

The world premiere of the production will kick off at London’s Richmond Theatre on February 29, travelling across the UK before closing at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on July 27.

Based on the Hasbro board game, the whodunnit was written by Bafta-winning writing duo Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and will be brought to life by director Mark Bell – from The Play That Goes Wrong.

Set in the swinging 60’s, it follows the critically acclaimed original play and will see Hannah Boyce as Mrs Peacock, Edward Howells as Professor Plum, Gabriel Paul as Reverend Green and Dawn Buckland as Mrs White.

The announcement comes months after British star Flanagan was revealed to be starring in the sequel.

“Helen Flanagan has been advised to withdraw for medical reasons and the company of Cluedo 2 wish her well,” a statement said.

Tickets for Cluedo 2 UK Tour are available from Cluedostageplay.com.