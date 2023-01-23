Elon Musk gives evidence on second day of Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk has returned to federal court in San Francisco to give evidence in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.
The tweet, which resulted in a 40 million dollar (£32 million) settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.
The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Mr Musk posted on August 7 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned was not going to happen.
(I) had trouble sleeping last night and unfortunately I am not at my best
Mr Musk, who said he “had trouble sleeping last night and unfortunately I am not at my best”, said that it was important for jurors to know that he “felt that funding was secured” due to his ownership of “SpaceX stock alone”.
“Just as I sold stock in Tesla to buy Twitter. … I didn’t want to sell Tesla stock but I did sell Tesla stock,” he said of the stock sale to make up for the lack of funding from other sources for his 44 billion dollar (£35.5 billion) deal to take Twitter private.
“My SpaceX shares alone would have meant that funding was secured,” Mr Musk said.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox