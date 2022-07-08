08 July 2022

Elon Musk says he is terminating Twitter buyout deal

By The Newsroom
08 July 2022

Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollars (£36.5 billion) bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse — after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message for comment. It is not entirely clear whether Twitter’s board will accept the one billion dollars (£830 million) break-up fee or if there will be a court battle over the deal.

The possible unravelling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Mr Musk — who has more than 95 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

news

Zahawi tells Johnson to ‘leave with dignity’ as Prime Minister refuses to quit

news

Full list of government departures over Boris Johnson’s leadership.... so far

news