Embracing the patchy rain: a look at today's weather, Monday, August 28th
The day starts off at a cool 13°C with clear skies. The temperature will steadily rise, and by late morning, the skies will cloud over with scattered showers. Despite this, the temperature will keep inching up, reaching up to 21°C in the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning, we'll be seeing similar conditions to today. The morning starts cool, with the temperature around 13°C. The skies will be clear, then turn sunny as the morning progresses. The temperature will gradually increase and by the time we reach the afternoon, we'll be expecting temperatures around 22°C. However, unlike today, we might experience some rain showers in the evening.
For the next few days, it looks like we'll be seeing more of the same. Expect temperatures to hover around the same range, with minimums at 12°C and maximums around 21°C. Mornings will generally be sunny, turning to cloudy with sunny spells in the afternoon. Though we'll be seeing scattered showers intermittently throughout the day.
