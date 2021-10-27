27 October 2021

Emergency response after children hit by vehicle in South Lanarkshire

By The Newsroom
27 October 2021

Emergency services are responding to an incident in South Lanarkshire after several children were hit by a vehicle.

The PA news agency understands a number of children were involved in the accident in Carluke at around 3pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Kirkton Street, Carluke.

“We’ve dispatched 10 resources to the scene, and the incident is still ongoing.”

An employee at The Kirkton Inn on Kirkton Street said the road had been closed and several police and ambulance service vehicles were in attendance.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after Labour’s Angela Rayner receives threatening and abusive phone calls

news

Motorists’ frustration boils over as Insulate Britain protesters blocking road have ink squirted in their faces

news

Sir Keir Starmer forced to pull out of Budget after testing positive for Covid

news