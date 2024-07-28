28 July 2024

Emergency services called to light aircraft incident in North Yorkshire

By The Newsroom
28 July 2024

Emergency services have been dispatched to an incident involving an aircraft in North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.50am on Sunday morning reporting an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York.

“A number of our resources have responded to the incident.”

In a statement shared on its website, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location near Selby, which was reported at around 9.50am today.

“We remain on the scene along with other emergency services and further updates will follow.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.

