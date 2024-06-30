Emily Eavis ‘already in talks’ with acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said she is “already in talks with some acts” for next year’s festival.

The last day of the Somerset festival will see a headline performance from R&B act SZA, with Canadian pop star Shania Twain filling the coveted Legends slot.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper, Eavis said: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show is so wild”, she added.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer will make her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in the afternoon.

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

Festivalgoers can expect “bright sunny spells” on Sunday alongside some clouds.

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “It should be a fine afternoon today, bright sunny spells, but there will be cloud in the afternoon as well.”

There will be highs of 19C during the day, “staying dry” tonight with temperatures at around 10C to 11C.

On Monday, there is likely to be “some light rain mid-morning” at around 8am to 11am with a “bright” afternoon ahead.

American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s festival when she performs her headline slot at 9.30pm.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including PSA, Snooze, All The Stars and Shirt, is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. See ya tomorrow Glastonbury!!!!”

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

Their performance featured guest appearances from Little Simz, just hours after she made her Pyramid Stage debut, and also included a heartfelt moment with Back To The Future star Michael J Fox who played the guitar on stage during their song Fix You.

In 2023 he starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s impacted his life after being diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

Coldplay thrilled audiences with hits including Yellow, Clocks, The Scientist and Higher Power, and closed out the night with their new single feelslikeimfallinginlove, from their upcoming album Moon Music, which is set to be released on October 4.

It follows 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, which went to number one in the UK charts and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards.

Also on the music bill for Sunday is Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who previously collaborated with Chris Martin on the song Monsters You Made, and performs on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, as does American singer and rapper Janelle Monae.

Singer Paloma Faith, who had to cancel her gig at Southampton’s Guildhall Square on Friday, is also listed as performing on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Sunday morning she shared a picture confirming she will be performing, writing: “My gorgeous team hyped about the fact my sore throat has improved and will sing today!”

Also performing on Sunday, on the Other Stage are The National, Two Door Cinema Club and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, famous for hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

The Glastonbury organiser said it was ‘exciting’ thinking about next year’s programme (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )