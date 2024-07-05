Emily Maitlis mistakes BBC gardens for graveyard during SNP interview
Former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis appeared to make the mistake of thinking that a guest on Channel 4’s coverage of the General Election had been speaking from a graveyard.
The 53-year-old broadcaster, who left BBC’s Newsnight in 2022, was talking to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn from the Channel 4 studio following the Scottish party’s dismal poll results.
Appearing via video link in front of a stone in Aberdeen, Mr Flynn, who was elected to Aberdeen South, told Maitlis that the SNP needed to “navigate a way forward” to be able to earn back trust.
Maitlis replied by saying: “You look like you’re in a cemetery, I mean is this a metaphor?”
Her co-presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who regularly anchors Channel 4 News coverage, started laughing at the remark while touching the front of his head.
Mr Flynn said: “It’s the BBC broadcasting gardens but I don’t want to cast any aspersions… It’s quite nice.”
Guru-Murthy chimed in, saying: “It’s the same thing.”
Maitlis then appeared to be laughing while putting her head in her hands and Guru-Murthy continued to crack up.
Mr Flynn seemed to joke it could be “Channel 4”, before saying: “It’s been a very tough night.”
The SNP lost dozens of MPs in the General Election, dropping from 48 to just nine, with Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire left to declare in Scotland.
Maitlis, who famously interviewed the Duke of York for Newsnight, left the BBC to begin a Global podcast called The News Agents, which she co-hosts with former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
