Emma Caldwell’s murderer loses bid to reduce prison sentence

The serial rapist who murdered Emma Caldwell has lost his appeal against the length of his sentence.

Iain Packer, 51, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 36 years at the High Court in Glasgow in February.

He was found guilty following a trial of murdering the 27-year-old sex worker in 2005, as well as 11 rapes and 21 other charges, including sexual assaults, against other women.

Mr Packer evaded justice for nearly 19 years but will die a convicted killer and serial rapist

Packer’s appeal against the length of his sentence was refused following a hearing in front of three judges at the Appeal Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later.

Police Scotland have apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for how the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.

The Scottish Government announced in March a public inquiry will be held into the police handling of the murder investigation, vowing to begin preparations “immediately” and to give consideration to whether a judge from outside Scotland should be appointed.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer for Miss Caldwell’s mother Margaret and other family members, said: “Mr Packer evaded justice for nearly 19 years but will die a convicted killer and serial rapist. Packer’s name will one day turn to dust, long after Emma’s name lives on.

“Had it not been for Margaret Caldwell’s tireless campaigning, then any hope of justice would have been buried forever.

“For far too long those responsible for gifting a killer his freedom have remained in the shadows, but they must face the glare of public scrutiny, the only forum for that will be before a statutory judge-led public inquiry.

“The Scottish Government appear desperate to appoint a Scottish judge, despite the demands of Emma’s mother and cross-parliamentary support for a judge outwith Scotland’s jurisdiction, for which of course there is precedent. Justice must be seen to be done.”