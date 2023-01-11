Emma D’Arcy: Golden Globes nod implies space for trans people is getting bigger

Emma D’Arcy says their Golden Globe nomination “implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger”.

D’Arcy, who is nominated for best television actress at the 80th annual ceremony, said being at the 80th annual ceremony was “surreal” but that they felt very “privileged”.

Hollywood stars from the big and small screens flocked back to the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening for the occasion.

Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

The organisation subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

D’Arcy has earned their first Golden Globe nomination for best television actress – Drama Series for their portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO hit series House Of The Dragon.

“I mean, it’s kind of a surreal thing, right?” they said, speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet.

“Because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry… it wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending.

“Weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for that dress at the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic.”

They continued: “I think the most important thing is that for me, it implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger.

“So I feel, like, very privileged.”

The 80th annual ceremony is hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick lead the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy include The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

The son of Banshees star Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson, said that his family dinner table is “a fun place to be” as he exchanges insights into his work with his mother and father.

Speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet about whether the family “critiqued” each others’ work, he said: “Critique might be a bit harsh.

“No, it’s a very supportive family and very artistic and my mum has got nothing to do with the industry but she’s got incredible insight into everything.

“So yeah, the dinner table is a fun place to be, and yeah, we’re all kind of open with each other about our work.”

Brendan Gleeson is nominated for the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in British-Irish director Martin McDonagh’s film.

Elsewhere, several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, picked up nods for top awards in the nominations, which were announced last month.

A slew of celebrities are billed to present awards throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana De Armas.

Last year, following the criticism of the HFPA, the awards were announced via periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after US network NBC refused to air the show.