06 April 2022

Emmy Awards held on September 12 with nominees announced in July

By The Newsroom
06 April 2022

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held on September 12.

Nominations for the best in TV will be announced on July 12, the television academy and network said on Wednesday.

The ceremony’s host, producers and other details will be announced later.

Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had a limited in-person theatre audience because of Covid-19 concerns.

But it was closer to business as usual after 2020’s largely virtual event.

