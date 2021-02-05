Emotional reunion for dog and owner after house fire

Dog and man reunited
Dog and man reunited
By The Newsroom
16:11pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A dog owner was reduced to tears as he was reunited with his pet after a house fire.

Video from the Chattanooga Fire Department captured the moment the dog was brought back to the Tennessee man after the animal was revived by firefighters.

TODO: define component type factbox

The owner is seen looking emotional as the dog is returned to him following the blaze at his home in the St Elmo district of the city.

The man and his family were unhurt in the blaze, which destroyed over half of the house according to firefighters.

The department said the family lost several other pets in the fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

Animals

Fire

PA