21 March 2024

Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home

21 March 2024

An endangered red panda has arrived at his new tailor-made habitat at Bristol Zoo Project.

Nilo, who is three years old, is part of a crucial European breeding programme for red pandas.

Researchers believe the population has declined by 40% over the past 50 years, with as few as 2,500 believed to be left in the wild.

The habitat at Bristol Zoo Project has been designed to fit the needs of red pandas, a spokeswoman said.

Features include a large cedar tree at the centre, providing climbing opportunities for Nilo.

Nilo, who previously lived at Whipsnade Zoo, was pictured exploring his new surroundings on Thursday.

