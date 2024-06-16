England fans celebrate as Bellingham scores to secure Euros victory

England fans were left jubilant as Jude Bellingham starred in a 1-0 victory against Serbia to begin the national team’s Euro 2024 championship campaign.

The 20-year-old star’s powerful header in the 13th minute rewarded England with their opening and only goal, followed by chants of Beatles classic Hey Jude in Arena AufSchalke.

Fans in pubs, bars and fan parks in England and Germany hailed the performance of the Stourbridge-born Real Madrid player who was made man-of-the-match.

Praising the young star, England manager Gareth Southgate said Bellingham “writes his own scripts” and England captain Harry Kane said he was an “unbelievable player – he deserves all the praise he’s getting at the moment”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who posted a picture of himself cheering England on in a pub, said Bellingham was “something special”.

Thousands of Three Lions fans descended on Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, to support Southgate’s men in their opening Group C match, as millions more watched from home.

One England fan labelled Bellingham a “generational talent” as drinks flew through the air amid celebrations at Wembley Boxpark which spilled out onto the streets with spirited chants of “it’s coming home”.

Celebrating with his friends, Daniel Dunne, 32, from Colchester said: “He is a generational talent.

“He got the goal. He has to start, it doesn’t matter where we play him.”

Speaking after the match, Bellingham, who was signed for Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June 2023 for an initial fee of £88.5 million, said he had been aided by “a great support network”.

He told the BBC: “Jude Bellingham is made up of amazing people, really.

“It’s not just me who turns up and I’m able to play football and just enjoy it like I do, it’s because I have such a great support network – my family, my friends, my teammates, you know here and in Madrid.

“So, I’m just so fortunate and the football’s the easiest part.”

As well as Mr Sunak watching the football, his rival for PM was also supporting the team in a pub.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a photograph with Sir Keir Starmer and comedians Matt Forde and Jon Richardson.

Attaching three lion emojis, she wrote: “Celebrating a vital win with the gaffer.

“Well done lads!”

England will take on Denmark in their next group stage match on June 20.