Adele has set the internet alight after dropping her first new single in five years.

The video for Easy on Me went live at midnight and has already been watched millions of times.

The clip sees the singer, 33, packing up her house as she reflects on the pain of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki and then trying to explain it to her eight-year-old son, Angelo.

Many of Adele’s fans said on Twitter that they were left in “tears” by the track with one even declaring that it made them “want to go through a divorce”.

“Adele bout to break every streaming record known with this and album,” wrote one.

“Adele’s got me missing people I haven’t even met yet,” commented a second.

While a third declared: “Adele never left. She’s back, she’s better than ever and she’s making us all call our therapists.”

Not everyone was completely blown away by the new musical offering however, with one remarking: “Adele's song is out, and amazing like always but not the banger I'm waiting for, need the pipes!”

With another chiming in: “There’s no doubt Adele is an extremely talented woman, but Easy on Me really is just the same old predictable, depressing ballad that shes knocked out before.

“I can’t understand how anyone is remotely excited by it. Maybe she’s back but with the same old stuff.”