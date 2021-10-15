Tiger King’s Carole Baskin lands own TV show Cage Fight
Great news for all of you cool cats and kittens seeking more Carole Baskin - she’s getting her own TV show.
Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will document the big cat lover’s investigation into the treatment of animals at the zoo formerly owned by Joe Exotic.
For this task, Carole will be enlisting the help of Joe’s niece Chealsi, who spent much of her childhood working at the G.W. Zoo and was privy to a lot of what went on behind the scenes.
In a statement, Carole - who originally shot to fame in Netflix’s Tiger King - said: “This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come behind the scenes with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals.
“This is our real-life work with a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones.”
The docuseries will air on discovery+ in the US on November 13. No word as yet on a UK air date.
