Superman comes out as bisexual in new DC comic book series Son of Kal-El
DC Comics has revealed that its latest Superman comic will see the caped character come out as bisexual.
Due for release in November, the Superman: Son of Kal-El comic series follows Clark Kent’s son, Jon Kent, after he takes up the mantle of Superman from his father,
In previous issues fans will have seen Jon strike up a friendship with pink-haired reporter Jay Nakamura. The fifth instalment will see them become romantically involved with DC Comics sharing an image of the two men embracing.
DC Comics chose to confirm the new on National Coming Out Day, an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day started in the US.
While he isn’t the first LGBTQ+ comic book hero, the move is significant.
Glen Weldo, authour of Superman: The Unauthorized Biography, told Sky News: “It’s not Northstar, who your aunt has never heard of. It’s not Hulking. It’s not Wiccan. It’s not Fire and Ice. It’s not Tasmanian Devil.
“It is Superman. That counts for something - just in terms of visibility, just in terms of the fact that this os going to attract attention.”
