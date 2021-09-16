Gogglebox series 18: Familiar faces will be missing following sad deaths of show favourites
Gogglebox will be missing five cast members when the new series begins.
The show has lost three stars in recent months following the deaths of Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael.
According to the Daily Star, McGarry’s wife Linda, Michael’s wife Carolyne and their children, as well as Cook’s friend Marina Wingrove, will now not be returning when the 18th series starts on Channel 4 this Friday.
Executive producer Victoria Ray told the publication: “We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy. And a little while ago we lost Pete.
“Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”
Describing it as “a massive loss in every way”, she added: “We feel it too.”
The door is expected to be left open for the cast members should they wish to return at a later date.
McGarry died in June aged 71 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Cook, 92, and Michael, 61, both passed away in August.