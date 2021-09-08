Michael Schumacher’s wife has spoken out for the first time eight years after a skiing accident left him with a near-fatal head injury.

Corinna, 52, appears in an upcoming Netflix documentary about the seven-time world racing champion entitled Schumacher.

Speaking candidly to the camera, she reflects: “I have never blamed God for what happened. It was just really bad luck - all the bad luck anyone can have in a life.

“It’s always terrible when you say, ‘Why is this happening to Michael or us?’ But then why does it happen to other people.

“Of course I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. I mean everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he’s here and that gives us strength, I find.”

Michael and Corinna have been married for 26 years and share two grown up children together.

There have been few updates on the racing star since the accident, but the family, who split their time between Switzerland and Majorca, have reportedly spent £20million on round-the-clock care.

Speaking about their life now, Corinna said: “We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make him comfortable.

“We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“’Private is private,’ as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting him.”