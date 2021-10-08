Squid Game: Netflix to edit out phone number after woman inundated with prank calls
Netflix have promised to edit out scenes from hit series Squid Game showing a phone number after a woman with the same digits was inundated with calls.
The gory South Korean drama sees broke individuals invited to ring a number to take part in life-and-death children’s games for the chance to win a huge cash prize.
It has become a global smash since it debuted on the streaming giant last month, but one person who isn’t so pleased is the unfortunate real owner of the number used in the show.
The woman from South Korea told local media that she had received so many calls and texts from people wanting to play that it had got “to a point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life.”
She told Money Today: “This is a number that I’ve had for more than ten years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone.
“At first I didn’t know why, but my friend told me that my number came out in Squid Game and that’s when I realised.”
The woman has reportedly turned down offers of compensation of up to five million won ($4,178, £3,073).
While Netflix didn’t comment on any compensation claims, it instead vowed to edit out the number and urged fans to refrain from calling it.
The statement read: “Together with the production compan, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary.”