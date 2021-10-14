If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, where have you been?

The Korean drama is officially the biggest series to launch on Netflix ever having attracted over 111 million views since its release on September 17.

The streaming giant confirmed on Wednesday that Squid Game had surpassed its previous top show, Bridgerton, which was viewed by 82 million households in its first 28 days of release.

What is Squid Game about?

The brain child of show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game took 10 years to develop.

The premise sees 456 cash-strapped players fight for their life and the chance to win a huge cash prize of 45.6 billion Won after accepting an ominous invitation to play a series of children’s games.

Each round is monitored by armed guards sporting black masks and pink jumpsuits as the Front Man oversees it all.

Who are the main characters?

Jung-jae plays series protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a chauffeur with a gambling debt who lives with his mother and has a daughter he rarely sees with his ex wife.

Gi-hun’s childhood friend Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), police officer Hwang Jun-hp (Wi Ha-Joon) and North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Hoyeon).

What are the games in Squid Game?

Ddakji

Red Light, Green Light

Ppopgi (Honeycomb)

Tug of War

Marbles

Glass Stepping Stone Bridge

Squid Game

Will there be a Squid Game season 2?

While Netflix will certainly be pushing for it, the show’s creator currently claims that nothing is set in stone.

Speaking to Variety last month, he said: “I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone.

“I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”