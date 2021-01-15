Yungblud’s rant over lack of gender-neutral facilities at Newcastle concert venue
Yungblud has hit out at Newcastle’s O2 Academy saying the venue didn’t want to ‘comply’ with his requirement for ‘gender-neutral facilities’ on his tour.
The rocker took to Twitter ahead of his concert at the venue on Tuesday night to share how ‘important’ it was for him to provide gender-neutral toilets on his ‘Life On Mars Tour’ to make life easier for his non-binary fans.
And after telling Newcastle to ‘get out of the dark ages’, Yungblud said: “I am so excited to be in Newcastle”, with a ‘gender-neutral toilets’ sign behind him at the venue, before saying ‘shush’.
He continued: “It was really important to me that there would be gender-neutral facilities on this tour because I know how hard it is for non-binary people at gigs sometimes going to the toilets and stuff. So that’s happening.
“Except for some reason, Newcastle don’t want to comply. Get out the f****** dark ages.”
He added: “I am so excited to be in Newcastle ... If the council’s got a f****** problem with it, you come to me.”
