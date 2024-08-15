Entries for maths A-level top 100,000

Entries for A-level maths exceeded 100,000 this summer – the first time this milestone has been reached.

The subject remained the most popular A-level this year, with a 10.9% increase in entries compared to 2023, according to exam data.

The popularity of maths is likely to be down to a combination of factors including access to university courses, the subject’s worth in the job market and higher earnings potential, one exam board leader suggested.

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) show there were 107,427 entries for maths this year.

Boys were almost twice as likely to take the subject than girls.

The second most popular subject was psychology with 78,556 entries, although this was down 2.4% on 2023.

While not in the top 10 most popular subjects, further maths saw a surge in entries – up 19.9%, the biggest percentage increase of any subject this year.

Claire Thomson, executive director of regulation and compliance at the AQA exam board said there was no definitive information or data on why subjects are popular, but there could be many factors involved.

She said: “Maths, further maths and physics are part of the science, technology, engineering and maths suite, and as such are key facilitating subjects.

“This means they give access to a wide range of higher education courses and careers and are really valuable currency in the job market, and, I think some studies have shown, access to higher earning potential as well as being vital in all aspects of modern life including IT skills, the challenges of big data, cyber security and are rewarding and enriching intellectual experiences.”

Ms Thomson added further maths gives “a wider and deeper understanding of specific mathematical problems” reinforcing A-level maths.

The data, which covers A-levels for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, shows physics leap-frogged economics to become the ninth most popular subject this year, with entries up 12.3%.

Ms Thomson said: “It’s really great to see the jump in physics.

“I wonder if that’s about students wanting to gain an understanding of one of the basic principles of how the world works. It’s quite a dynamic, ever-evolving area with new breakthroughs all the time.

“And I have read that it’s a subject that’s taught very well at A-level and again can enhance career prospects.”

Tom Grinyer, chief executive at the Institute of Physics, said the increase has taken the subject “back to levels not seen since the 1990s.”

He said: “This is fantastic news, not just for young people themselves but for our society and economy.

“We have a serious shortage of skills and talent in the physics-powered technologies that will shape our society, from green energy to quantum technologies and semiconductors, and we know from employers that there are thousands of vacancies for people with physics skills.”

The data also shows that English literature entries were up for the second year in a row, with an increase of 8% this year compared to 2023, while French entries were up 6.8% after a decline in recent years.