Environment Agency launches probe after ‘serious chemical spill’ into canal

The Environment Agency (EA) has launched an investigation following a “serious chemical spill” into a West Midlands canal.

The public body described the incident in Walsall as “unacceptable” and warned it would take “robust enforcement action” if any wrongdoing had occurred.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EA said it was investigating a local company, Anochrome Ltd, where it believes the spill of sodium cyanide originated, and that the spill had been stopped.

Anochrome describes itself as “a quality conscious and environmentally aware organisation” on its website.

Walsall Council previously said a major incident was declared on Tuesday.

The public have been asked to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

An EA spokesperson said: “We are working closely with Walsall Council and the UK Health Security Agency to respond to the serious chemical spill incident in Walsall and to assess the impact on the environment.

“We are now investigating the company that is believed to have caused this incident.

“Pollution of this kind is unacceptable and the impact on wildlife and the environment can be severe. We will take robust enforcement action if non-compliance is uncovered.

“We have established a sampling and testing programme and urge the public to follow safety advice given by the local council.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said ministers were closely monitoring the situation, adding: “Toxic pollution of this kind is disgraceful.”

Anochrome said it had immediately notified the EA and Severn Trent Water following the incident and its senior management team remained on-site working to minimise and contain the spill, BBC News reported.

Bruce and Lauris Crook, 72 and 70 – originally from New Zealand, live on a narrowboat and have been unable to pass through the locks on the canal since Monday while water testing takes place.

Mr Crook told the PA news agency: “They want the water to stay as undisturbed as possible. As a first step it seems they want everything to stay still.

“The locks were closed because of repairs required, but by Monday afternoon, it was a wider stoppage. So we can’t move.

“We registered with the Canal and River Trust as an interested party and they’ll let us know when they’re happy that the boats start moving again.”

PA has contacted Anochrome for comment.