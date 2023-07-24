Environment minister is latest Tory to say they will stand down at next election

Environment minister Trudy Harrison has become the latest Conservative MP to announce she will leave Parliament at the next election.

The Cumbrian MP’s Copeland constituency is set to be abolished at the next election and Ms Harrison has said she would not be seeking selection as a candidate in the replacement constituency of Whitehaven and Workington.

Ms Harrison told ITV Borders on Monday: “I wouldn’t live in that constituency boundary, which is part of the challenge I have.

“But essentially I am a community activist at home and I want to come home and make sure that the policies that I have been involved with shaping and making actually reap benefits for people in West Cumbria.”

First elected at a by-election in 2017, Ms Harrison is Copeland’s first female MP and its first Conservative MP.

She went on to become Boris Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary between December 2019 and September 2021, when she was promoted to a ministerial role at the Department for Transport.

She was then moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs by Liz Truss in September 2022.

Ms Harrison has been an outspoken supporter of plans to open a new coal mine in her constituency, which were approved by the Government earlier this year amid criticism from environmental groups.

She has also called for more nuclear power in the region, backing proposals for new small modular reactors to be built next to the Sellafield nuclear power plant, which sits in her constituency.

More than 40 Conservative MPs have now announced they will stand down at the next election, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and former ministers Dominic Raab, George Eustice and Sajid Javid.