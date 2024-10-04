Escalation in attacks in Middle East ‘deeply dangerous’, says Taoiseach

The escalation in attacks in the Middle East is “deeply dangerous”, the Taoiseach has said, as he reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the region.

It comes as Israel carried out a series of air strikes overnight in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli military also blasted an area that has cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria – a transit point for tens of thousands of people fleeing the bombardment.

Simon Harris said the impact on civilians was “profoundly worrying”.

“The situation in the Middle East is extraordinarily dangerous. To say we are on the brink now would be classified as an understatement,” Mr Harris said.

“The level of escalation is deeply dangerous, and the impact on civilians is profoundly worrying.”

It comes as former president Mary Robinson said that Israel was acting with impunity in the Middle East as it was not being restrained.

She said that all parties needed to de-escalate.

“I think former president Mary Robinson spoke a lot of sense today. The retaliatory attacks, the escalation at a military level – none of that is going to bring peace or stability, none of that is going to protect civilians,” Mr Harris added.

“I join so many countries in the world calling for an immediate de-escalation, immediate ceasefire to provide that space for the political dialogue that we know is the only way to bring this about.

“While understandably there is a huge focus on what is happening in Lebanon, we also cannot forget Gaza and cannot allow the world to forget Gaza or in anyway forget about the utter misery and humanitarian catastrophe.

“The fear, the death and maiming that is going on for children and civilians and we will continue to keep our diplomatic efforts up.”

The Taoiseach said members of Defence Forces who were currently serving were safe and would remain in the region.

There were around 380 members stationed in Lebanon.

Mr Harris said the safety of Irish troops was “of paramount importance to us”.

“I know I speak for the entire country when I thank them for that service and I also think of their families today because I know how a worrying time it must be for them and I thank them too,” he added.

“I met the UN general-secretary Antonio Guterres only last week on this and I have been satisfied by the UN that there are contingency measures in place for all eventualities.

“Our Defence Forces and our minister for defence, the Tanaiste and others are keeping a very close contact on this on a very regular basis.

“I spoke to the prime minister of Lebanon specifically on this issue in the last couple of days.

“The advice to us at the moment is that it is safe for the mission to continue and that our troops are safe.”