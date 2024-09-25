Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah war ‘deeply troubling’, Swinney says

Scotland’s First Minister has said the escalation of violence in the Israel-Hezbollah war is “deeply troubling” and that any Scots caught up in the “awful conflict” should have safe passage out of Lebanon.

UK citizens are being urged to leave Lebanon as Israel launched an intense series of air strikes earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, the first time it has targeted central Israel since the exchanges broke out around Israel’s northern border.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, John Swinney said the Scottish Government would work with the UK Government to ensure any Scots in Lebanon can leave safely.

He said: “I’m deeply concerned about the situation in Lebanon, as I have been about the situation in Gaza for almost a year.”

Mr Swinney added: “The escalation in violence is deeply troubling and the loss of innocent life is unconscionable.

“So, we need to have a solution to the Middle East conflict. We need to have a de-escalation of the conflict.

“Obviously, if there is a threat to any of our citizens in Lebanon, the United Kingdom Government has responsibility for ensuring the safe passage of those individuals.

“We will work constructively with the United Kingdom Government to make sure that any of our citizens that are caught up in this absolutely awful conflict are able to be assured of their safety.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said an immediate ceasefire is needed and advised British nationals in Lebanon to “leave now”.

Commercial routes out of Lebanon could become cut off as airlines are suspending flights to the country because of the escalating violence.

The UK is sending around 700 troops to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation of British nationals in Lebanon is needed.

The deployment comes as the UK Government begins the first stage of its contingency plan.

The Royal Air Force has planes and transport helicopters on stand-by to provide support if necessary.