Eugenie and Jack ‘full of love’ as they share first images of son

Princess Eugenie has thanked the public for their well wishes as she shared the name and first images of her baby son.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is pictured wrapped in blue and clutching his mother’s finger as he is held by his beaming father Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie said the couple were “excited” to introduce their first-born, as she described their hearts being “full of love for this little human”.

She posted on Instagram: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..⁣“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”⁣She added that the images were taken by their “wonderful” midwife, as she thanked essential workers “including our midwife who came to discharge our boy”.

In an additional post on her Instagram stories, Eugenie revealed that the child had been named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name.

Albert was Queen Victoria’s consort.

The choice of Philip pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who remains at King Edward VII’s hospital, having been admitted on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.

Eugenie said: “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy.

“He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

The princess’s father the Duke of York turned 61 on Friday.

Hawke is understood to be a Brooksbank family name.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York, said she and Andrew are “thrilled” with their grandson who she described as a “beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our family”.

In a post online, she added: “I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

The newest addition to the royal family, who was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London at 8.55am on February 9, is the Queen and Philip’s ninth great-grandchild.

The new arrival was born 11th in line to the throne but, following the news a few days later that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a second child, will move to 12th place.

On the day of his birth the couple gave the world the first glimpse of their baby, posting a black and white image on Instagram of their hands cradling his tiny fingers and wrist.

A few days later the princess waved from the back seat of a 4×4 with her son beside her in a carry cot, while her husband drove them home from the hospital.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who is European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by the actor George Clooney, wed in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.