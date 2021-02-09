Eugenie’s baby joins Queen’s ever-growing list of great-grandchildren

Princess Eugenie’s baby is the newest addition to the Queen’s large gaggle of great-grandchildren.

Here is a look at the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh’s nine great-grandchildren from the oldest to the youngest:

– 1. Savannah Phillips

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip’s eldest great-grandchild.

She is the daughter of the Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips.

Festival of British Eventing – Gatcombe Park (PA Archive)

Peter and Autumn announced they were divorcing in 2020, but the pair share custody and co-parent their children.

At Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle his laughter when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie wedding (PA Archive)

She was also once seen pushing George – her second cousin – down a grassy bank at the polo, and also clasping her hand over his mouth as the national anthem was played while they were on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour.

– 2. Isla Phillips

Savannah’s younger sister Isla is eight years old and and was born in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

Her middle name is Elizabeth in honour of the monarch.

Isla and Savannah Phillips (PA Archive)

The Phillips sisters are not entitled to a royal title.

They are usually kept out of the limelight – but sometimes join the royals on the palace balcony for major events.

They are spotted mostly enjoying themselves as they play together at horse trials.

– 3. Prince George

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Cambridge children.

The seven-year-old has spent most of lockdown at his parents’ countryside home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince is known to be a fan of helicopters, and all things police-related.

Football-mad George is also a passionate Aston Villa fan, just like his father.

George is seen as shier than his younger sister Princess Charlotte, appearing occasionally a little reluctant in front of the cameras.

Royal visit to The Palladium (PA Wire)

Third in line George and his siblings call the Queen “Gan Gan”.

– 4. Mia Tindall

Mia’s parents are former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, the Olympic medal-winning horsewoman and daughter of the Princess Royal

The fun-loving youngster, who was born in 2014, has a reputation for being mischievous.

Mia Tindall (PA Archive)

She is often spotted running around with her father Mike and cousins Isla and Savannah at horse eventing competitions.

During a portrait shoot for the Queen’s 90th birthday, Mia, then two, had the privilege of holding her great-grandmother’s classic black handbag.

Like Savannah and Isla, she is not an HRH nor does she have a title.

– 5. Princess Charlotte

William and Kate’s five-year-old middle child Charlotte is known for her confident, feisty character.

The princess, who was born in 2015, likes spicy food and is nicknamed “Lottie”.

She shares a love of horses with the Queen, and bears a resemblance to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, the playful fourth in line to the throne stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

She repeated the same trick while watching a presentation ceremony at the King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

King’s Cup regatta (PA Wire)

At Prince Louis’s christening, she was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside.

– 6. Prince Louis

The baby of the Cambridge family is now two and was born in 2018.

Louis proudly joined his siblings when they clapped for carers during lockdown.

In pictures released for his second birthday, he was shown with a paint-covered face and hands as he made a rainbow print for his window.

Kate told how Louis was too young to understand social distancing and wanted to “cuddle everything”.

He quizzed naturalist Sir David Attenborough in a video released by Kensington Palace, asking: “What animal do you like?”

Louis, who has inherited the Middleton eyes, has been compared to his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton.

– 7. Lena Tindall

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter Lena in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages.

The couple are also expecting their third child in 2021 and the baby will be the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild.

Lena and Zara Tindall (PA Archive)

Mike Tindall joked on the rugby podcast he co-hosts: “I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy.”

– 8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US.

Archie (PA Wire)

He made his broadcasting debut in his parents’ new Spotify podcast in December, saying “Happy New Year” in a slight American accent.

Archie, who was born in 2019, will be two in May.

He appears to have inherited his father’s red hair, seen when he was pictured in a stylised image on the Sussex family Christmas card.

– 9. Princess Eugenie’s baby

The baby boy – born to the Duke of York’s daughter Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank – is the newest addition to the royal family.

Eleventh in line to the throne, he is not entitled to use an HRH style nor to have a title.