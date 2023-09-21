21 September 2023

Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of drug overdose – US coroner

21 September 2023

Actor Angus Cloud died from an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a northern California coroner’s office said.

Cloud’s cause of death was “acute intoxication” due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines”, the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said.

The 25-year-old actor was declared dead at his parents’ home in Oakland on July 31.

The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series Euphoria.

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling after the death of his father.

They added: “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

