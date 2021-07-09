Euros football fans living on Wales Street rename their road England Street

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:26pm, Fri 09 Jul 2021
Diehard football fans on Wales Street have renamed their road England Street ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Residents on the road in Oldham, near Manchester, have adorned their homes in England flags and erected the new red-and-white sign above the original.

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

The road in Lancashire, which sits between Prince Charlie Street and Prince George Street, looks patriotic ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Many people will be watching the game from their living rooms, and Wales Street resident Eddie Leatherbarrow has been spotted with an assortment of England-themed flags flying from his home.

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Schoolchildren Noah Butterworth, Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth have also been celebrating England’s winning streak in the Euro 2020 tournament in their front garden.

Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate’s team broke past the semi-final stage of the international tournament for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday, when they beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

