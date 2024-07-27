Eurostar disruption continues amid rail vandalism ahead of Olympics

Eurostar passengers faced continued disruption on Saturday after arson attacks on the French rail network ahead of the start of the Olympic Games.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, said one in four of its trains would not run over the weekend.

Four trains from London to Paris were cancelled on Saturday, with disruption expected to last until Monday.

Travellers were advised to postpone their journeys where possible.

The disruption came as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games got under way and as millions were expected to embark on summer getaways.

Among those affected on Friday was Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was to travel on the Eurostar for the Games’ opening ceremony but flew to Paris instead.

French rail company SNCF said a series of incidents overnight into Friday had affected travel to and from London, to Belgium and across the west, north and east of France.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the vandals strategically targeted the main routes towards Paris, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Attal said there would be “massive consequences”, with “hundreds of thousands” of people stuck while trying to visit Paris for the Games or holidays.

The majority of Team GB athletes were arriving at the Games via Eurostar.

The British Olympic Association said only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.

The company said customers were being informed via email, text and on the Eurostar website.

Any affected passengers can cancel or refund their tickets or modify their journey free of charge.