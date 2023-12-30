Eurostar services to restart on Sunday – but further delays likely

The New Year’s Eve travel plans of thousands of people may be back on course after Eurostar announced all of its services will resume on Sunday.
The operator said the “unprecedented” flooding has been brought under control meaning “at least one tunnel can now be used”, but warned customers to expect further delays and busy stations.
A thronging London St Pancras on Saturday morning saw emotional travellers sitting on suitcases, as people could be heard frantically trying to find alternative routes to their destinations.
In a statement, Eurostar said: “Flooding in the Thames tunnels has been brought under control by Network Rail High Speed meaning at least one tunnel can now be used and a full service can operate.
“There will be some speed restrictions in place in the morning which may lead to delays and stations are expected to be very busy.
“Unfortunately, this unprecedented event has caused major disruption to customers today.
“Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their journey and compensation entitlement.”
The problem began on Friday night when water filled tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in Kent, scuppering all high speed services.
The issue is believed to have been caused by a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system, a water company said.
Footage shot in the tunnel showed water gushing from a pipe.
