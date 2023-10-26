Eurovision brought £54 million boost to Liverpool, research shows

The Eurovision Song Contest delivered a £54 million boost to Liverpool’s economy, according to research.

The city was chosen to host the competition in May 2023 after last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to hold it due to the Russian invasion.

Although the contest did not see success for the UK, with entrant Mae Muller finishing second from last, research announced on Thursday showed it had left Merseyside businesses with something to celebrate.

Results of five independent evaluations – commissioned by a steering group led by Liverpool City Council – showed restaurants, accommodation providers, shops, bars and transport networks benefited from the £54.8 million boost to the city region economy.

The figures showed 473,000 people attended Eurovision events in the city, while 50,000 people and 367 organisations engaged with education and community programmes which ran alongside the contest.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “From the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flocked to our region for a fortnight of fun and frivolity, to the tens of millions around the world who tuned in, we gave millions of people a Eurovision they will never forget.

“While that’s an incredible result in itself, the contest was also a vital shot in the arm for our local economy, bringing in more than £54m, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for local people and showcasing our brand to an international audience.

“None of this would have been possible without the hard work of everyone who truly embraced the Eurovision spirit and made our visitors feel so welcome.

“I said all along that nowhere can throw a party quite like us – and now we have the results to prove it.”

According to the figures, 250,000 people visited the Eurovision Village, which took over the city’s Pier Head for the 10 days leading up to the final, won by Swedish entry Loreen.

Research showed the city was a hit with Eurovision superfans, with 99% of members of the contest’s official fan club, the OGAEs, saying they felt welcomed.

A survey of visitors showed 89% of those questioned felt the event was safe, 88% praised its inclusivity and 96% would recommend Liverpool as a destination to visit.

Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew said: “It is fantastic to see the impact that hosting the Eurovision Song Contest has had on Liverpool. The city put on a fantastic display of culture and creativity, showing solidarity with our friends in Ukraine and highlighting what unites us all.

“This research demonstrates the positive impact of hosting major events and I hope that we can continue to build on this success.” The city’s director of culture Claire McColgan said it was “an honour” to deliver Eurovision.

She said: “I’ve never known time move so fast as it did across those seven months and it has been a real pleasure to digest these impact reports and relive the experience once again and reassure myself it wasn’t just a crazy dream.

“They underline the fact Liverpool has the skill, agency-wide teamwork and the creativity to deliver time and time again.”