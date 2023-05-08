Eurovision: How the voting works – and what has changed for 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest is widely known for its fiendishly complex voting system.

To make things more complicated, the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the competition, has made some tweaks for the 2023 edition.

– Here is how it works:

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday May 13.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

The experts’ scores are based on the Friday night jury final performances, which are not usually televised.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury – which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

– What has changed this year?

As of 2023, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify onwards from the semi-finals stage.

This means that acts will not have to face the judges until they reach the grand final stage.

For the first time in the competition’s nearly seven-decade history, people from countries outside the contest will be able to vote online and on the app.

Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the semi-finals and the grand final.