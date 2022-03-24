Everton fan who threw plastic bottle at Villa players avoids jail

An Everton fan who threw a plastic bottle towards Aston Villa players as they celebrated a goal has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Roger Tweedle, 19, admitted throwing a missile onto the playing area and common assault of Villa defender Matty Cash at the Premier League match at Goodison Park on January 26.

At Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Tweedle was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as being handed a football banning order for four years.

District judge Paul Healey said the sentence went beyond the normal range for the offence because of the circumstances.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash with a bottle seen at his feet on the pitch (PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “Over recent years efforts have been made to address inappropriate behaviour at football matches, CCTV has been installed that covers the crowd, yet still this behaviour persists it seems.

“Your behaviour was disgraceful.”

He said it had the potential to encourage others in the crowd to act in the same way.

He added: “It affects the good name of the club you support.”

Lydia Durkin, prosecuting, said Tweedle had accepted he had thrown the bottle, in anger, at the opposing team intending to hit a player, and was seen celebrating immediately after throwing it.

She said the bottle was not believed to have made contact with anyone and there were no injuries.

Villa had been celebrating the goal of team-mate Emiliano Buendia (PA) (PA Wire)

Tweedle was identified from CCTV footage and arrested in the stand, she told the court.

Marcela Salter, defending, said: “This was an act of frustration but was followed with immediate regret.”

Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and £128 towards a fund for victims of crime.

His sentence will also include a primary mental health treatment requirement and he must carry out work with probation.

The football banning order prevents him from attending regulated football matches, going to towns or cities where Everton matches are taking place and going within a mile of the Goodison Park ground four hours before or after a match.