Following their headline set at Glastonbury, US rock band Guns N’ Roses will conclude the trio of concerts at Bellahouston Park. The performance was initially slated for last July but had to be postponed due to undisclosed health concerns. Attendees must ensure they have their tickets ready on the Ticketmaster app and must observe the park's regulations on bag size and prohibited items. Gates open at 4.30pm, with the main act expected to begin at 7.30pm. The event is cashless and offers shuttle bus services and public transport options. The concert does not permit those under 5, with special rules for attendees aged 5-15.

A record 92.5% of primary pupils received their first-choice school placement for 2023-24. However, the number of applications was the lowest recorded, with only 568,560 students vying for places. In Birmingham, 91.3% of children obtained their first preference, with nearly three-quarters also securing their preferred secondary school. Yet, the increasing number of secondary school students is adding pressure to the application process, particularly in affluent areas with highly rated Ofsted schools. The Department for Education revealed that 71.6% were admitted to their first-option secondary school in Birmingham.

Scotland, notably Glasgow, is renowned for its significant global contributions, particularly in inventions. This list includes common and surprising inventions ranging from medical advancements to delectable cuisine, emblematic of Glasgow's innovative spirit and impact.

Despite the 1970s often being mockingly labelled 'the decade that taste forgot', many view that period with fondness, whilst not ignoring the high unemployment and economic recession. Bristol, like many large cities, faced these issues, yet it was also a transformative era as it evolved into a significant regional capital. As the 1980s approached, regeneration of tired areas like the harbourside and city centre began. Archival photos provide a captivating glimpse of Bristol on the brink of vast change during the 1970s.

Teacher sickness in Wirral schools has led to a significant loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year, a 61% increase over five years. This rise is being attributed to stress, overwork and burnout. Furthermore, the average number of days taken off by teachers due to sickness has also increased in the past five years. The Teachers' Union warns that these figures may just be the beginning, as staffing pressures often force teachers to continue working even when unwell.

This article highlights the notable alumni from the University of Glasgow, a prestigious institution situated in the city's West End. Celebrated for producing a range of influential figures, from pioneering politicians to acclaimed actors, this piece uncovers the top 10 famous individuals who once studied here. The narrative explores their journeys and achievements, reflecting on how their time at the university laid the groundwork for their success on both national and global stages.

The UK hospitality sector is hit hard by the financial crisis. Increased living costs have led to reduced dining out, most significantly in Birmingham, including upscale areas like Harborne. The latest casualty is Hengata, the third restaurant to close on Harborne High Street and the second in The School Yard, having been issued a winding-up order. Hengata was a favourite spot for coffee, brunch, dinner and events. However, following a declaration of insolvency, Hengata's website states it is "currently closed", though Google suggests it is "permanently closed".

Over a hundred Traveller caravans were stationed in Merseyside at the start of 2023, mirroring a national trend reflecting an accommodation crisis. Charities like Friends, Families and Travellers are advocating for government intervention, citing the scarcity of secure stopover locations. The government's Traveller Site Fund grants, aiming to address this crisis, have been seen as inadequate by the charity, necessitating further efforts. As a mitigation measure, the government announced £10 million funds to enhance Traveller sites in nine English councils. This initiative, part of the Levelling Up agenda, aims to minimise unauthorised encroachments and consequently, enforcement costs for councils.

Just days after their outstanding performance at Glastonbury, the Foo Fighters announced a concert at Glasgow's Hampden Park on 17 June 2024, marking their second stop on the 'Everything Or Nothing At All Tour'. They will be joined by Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood. Tickets will go on sale on 30 June at 9am. The band's Glastonbury appearance included a surprise set under the pseudonym The Churnups. Further gigs at Hampden are set to be revealed next year, including a performance by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Former Countdown star, Carol Vorderman admitted she abandoned Glastonbury Festival after a single night, opting to watch it on TV instead. Despite having previously survived I'm A Celebrity jungle in Australia and South Africa, the 62-year-old found the festival camping experience overwhelming. Vorderman, who lives in Bristol, also revealed she will be a guest judge on BBC's RuPaul’s Drag Race. In a Twitter post during this year's Glastonbury, she asked her followers about their essential festival comforts, drawing responses including toilet paper and paracetamol.