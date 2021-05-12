Ex-boxing champion Joe Calzaghe reaches agreement in legal dispute with sister

Joe Calzaghe
Joe Calzaghe (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
15:10pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe has reached agreement in a legal dispute with one of his sisters, a judge had been told.

Sonia Prosser had sued her brother, and sister Melissa Calzaghe, in a dispute relating to administration of their late father’s estate.

Judge Milwyn Jarman, who hears civil court cases in Cardiff, had been due to oversee an online hearing on Wednesday, but lawyers representing all sides told him at the start of the hearing that agreement had been reached.

Joe and Enzo Calzaghe (PA Archive)

No detail of the dispute emerged.

The judge described the dispute as a “a very sad sibling rivalry case”.

He said he was glad all parties had found a “way out” of a “very difficult situation”.

Mr Calzaghe, 49, who is from Newbridge, Gwent, and was a super-middleweight world champion, appeared at the hearing by videolink.

He was trained by his father Enzo.

