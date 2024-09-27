Ex-Chili Peppers guitarist denies manslaughter charge over death of pedestrian

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, a former Red Hot Chili Peppers member who has also played with Pearl Jam, has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to a misdemeanour manslaughter charge over the death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say Klinghoffer, 44, was driving an SUV and making a left turn in Alhambra, California, just east of Los Angeles on March 18 when he hit 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who was walking on a pedestrian crossing.

Israel Sanchez was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Klinghoffer was charged on August 29 with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a misdemeanour that can bring a maximum of one year in jail and a 1,000 dollar (£747) fine.

He is not charged with having any violent intent, only with a failure to yield.

His lawyer, Blair Berk, entered the plea for him in an Alhambra courtroom.

Mr Berk declined to comment after the hearing.

Israel Sanchez’s daughter filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Klinghoffer in July.

The lawsuit alleges Klinghoffer was driving with no plates and using a phone at the time of the collision, though that is not part of the charges.

Lawyers for Ashley Sanchez had been publicly and vocally critical of police for not bringing charges for months after Israel Sanchez’s death.

Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019.

He replaced longtime member John Frusciante, who has since returned to the band.

The role led to Klinghoffer’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making him among the youngest members.

He has since played as a touring and session guitarist for Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction, and has played on recordings for dozens of other artists.