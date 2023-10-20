Ex-detective accused by Des O’Connor’s daughter ‘made inappropriate’ comments’

A former detective who sent “inappropriate messages” to the daughter of late entertainer Des O’Connor while investigating a crime report “frequently” made “inappropriate” comments when in command of a police unit, a High Court judge has been told.

Mr Justice Swift heard allegations about the behaviour of James Mason, a former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector, during the latest stage of litigation centred on Kristina O’Connor.

Ms O’Connor, who is in her 30s, was sent “numerous inappropriate messages” – including an email saying she was “amazingly hot” – by Mr Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in 2011, the judge heard.

She complained about Mr Mason, who was a detective sergeant at the time.

A police misconduct panel had made a gross misconduct finding and he was given a final written warning.

Mr Mason resigned from the Metropolitan Police late in 2022, the judge was told.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor argue the force “failed to properly investigate” the complaint.

They say a police misconduct panel failed to address “predatory and abusive” actions.

Lawyers representing the misconduct panel and the Metropolitan Police dispute claims about how they handled the process.

Mr Justice Swift heard evidence at a trial earlier this year but has yet to deliver a ruling.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor told the judge on Friday, at a High Court hearing in London, that allegations about Mr Mason’s behaviour at work had been made by a senior female police officer and emerged since the trial.

The officer worked in a Metropolitan unit headed by Mr Mason over a decade ago – and said he “made inappropriate comments frequently”, lawyers told the judge.

Barrister Fiona Murphy KC, who represented Ms O’Connor, said the officer said Mr Mason was “overly interested in what deemed to be attractive female Pcs” and had once been seen “scanning the office life a wolf”.

Ms O’Connor wants Mr Justice Swift to consider the officer’s allegations when he delivers a ruling on her complaints about the complaint investigation process.

Lawyers representing the force say the decisions the judge has to make following the trial are “not affected” by the officer’s allegations.

Mr Mason said he found Ms O’Connor “attractive” and his behaviour towards her was a “one-off”, the judge heard.

Ms Murphy suggested the officer’s allegations indicate otherwise.