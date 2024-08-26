Ex-England manager Eriksson was a ‘true gentleman of the game’, says William

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was a “true gentleman of the game”, the Prince of Wales said as he led tributes following the Swede’s death.

A statement on Eriksson’s official website confirmed he died on Monday morning, surrounded by his family.

In January, he had revealed he had “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a personal tribute posted on X, formerly Twitter, Football Association patron William said: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A true gentleman of the game. W.”

Eriksson was the first foreign manager of the English national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments in succession, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away.

“He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”

The Pancreatic Cancer Action charity posted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager and football figure Sven-Goran Eriksson, who bravely shared his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sven.”

Eriksson returned to England for management spells at Manchester City and Leicester, as well as an ill-fated director of football role at Notts County.

But his off-field relationships generated just as many headlines as his sporting achievements.

Among them was his long-term relationship with Italian-British lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, while he also sparked a media storm in the run-up to the 2002 World Cup, when it was revealed he had cheated on Dell’Olio with TV star Ulrika Jonsson.

And in 2004 he was at the centre of a sex scandal at the FA when it emerged he had an affair with FA secretary Faria Alam.

In his autobiography in 2013, Eriksson admitted there were other lovers, including a singer and former gymnast from Romania, and a Swede who worked for Scandinavian Airlines.

Speaking in 2007 following his sacking as England boss the year before, he said of the press scrutiny of his private life: “You have to live with it, but it is an extremely strange situation that I should be talked about or judged for what I did in my private life.

“As long as I am not doing anything criminal – and I was not doing anything criminal – it is not anybody else’s business. I couldn’t understand it. I still don’t understand it and I will never accept it.”